National Bank Financial Weighs in on TransAlta Co.’s FY2016 Earnings (TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2016 EPS estimates for TransAlta in a report released on Tuesday. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2017 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TA. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.61.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) opened at 7.37 on Friday. TransAlta has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation (TransAlta) is a non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company with an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,730 megawatts of generating capacity. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of electric energy. TransAlta is organized into seven segments: Canadian Coal, U.S.

