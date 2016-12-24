M&T Bank Corp Has $317,000 Stake in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LXP. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Genesee Valley Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 160.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) traded up 0.57% on Friday, reaching $10.67. 619,534 shares of the company were exchanged. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.21 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post $0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.09%.

Separately, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In other Lexington Realty Trust news, EVP Joseph Bonventre sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 356,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,599. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of equity and debt investments in single-tenant properties and land. The Company’s segment is single-tenant real estate assets. The Company also provides investment advisory and asset management services to investors in the single-tenant area.

