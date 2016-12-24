Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. to Post FY2016 Earnings of $5.93 Per Share, Oppenheimer Holdings Forecasts (MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Oppenheimer Holdings issued their FY2016 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst S. Manaker expects that the brokerage will earn $5.93 per share for the year. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2016 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2017 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) opened at 95.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.29. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $82.91 and a 52 week high of $110.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average of $96.59.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) opened at 95.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.29. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $82.91 and a 52 week high of $110.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average of $96.59.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 111,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

