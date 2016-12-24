Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 67,521,391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on MU shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday. Brean Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.48.

In related news, VP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $1,107,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,305,770.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Shirley sold 90,014 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,605,849.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 397,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,087,189.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Micron Technology by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Micron Technology by 79.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 99.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s market cap is $24.19 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/micron-technology-inc-mu-sets-new-12-month-high-on-earnings-beat/1131743.html.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.