Meridian Bancorp Inc. (EBSB) Stake Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 125.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,008 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Meridian Bancorp worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBSB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 215.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $182,000. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 72.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $194,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) traded up 0.53% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. 119,448 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. Meridian Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $973.76 million, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.29.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 19.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp Inc. will post $0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Separately, Compass Point lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

In related news, Director James G. Sartori sold 16,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $269,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp Inc, formerly Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Inc, is a mid-tier stock holding company of East Boston Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered stock savings bank that operates from 24 full-service locations and two loan centers in the Boston metropolitan area. East Boston Savings Bank operates eight of its full-service locations and a loan center under the name Mt.

