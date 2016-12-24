Mercury General Corp. (MCY) Given $49.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Mercury General Corp. (NYSE:MCY) has received an average broker rating score of 3.33 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $49.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.55 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mercury General Corp. an industry rank of 166 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Mercury General Corp. (NYSE:MCY) opened at 60.19 on Wednesday. Mercury General Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.81.

Mercury General Corp. (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $808.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.88 million. Mercury General Corp. had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mercury General Corp. will post $1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Mercury General Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Mercury General Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.67%.

In related news, Director Mike Curtius sold 1,500 shares of Mercury General Corp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $84,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,093.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Mercury General Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Mercury General Corp. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Mercury General Corp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Mercury General Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mercury General Corp. by 4.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corp. Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company is engaged in writing personal automobile insurance through approximately 10 insurance subsidiaries in over 10 states. The Company operates through Property and Casualty business segment. The Company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown and umbrella insurance.

