McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) Position Held by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC held its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s Corp. were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in McDonald’s Corp. by 17.4% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 21,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in McDonald’s Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 4,633 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Corp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s Corp. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 49,169 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Corp. by 145.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) traded down 0.47% on Friday, reaching $123.14. 2,164,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. McDonald’s Corp. has a 52 week low of $110.33 and a 52 week high of $131.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The fast-food giant reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.13. McDonald’s Corp. had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 197.51%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corp. will post $5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. McDonald’s Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDonald’s Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Vetr upgraded shares of McDonald’s Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.01 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Nomura set a $126.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s Corp. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Instinet upgraded shares of McDonald’s Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $127.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s Corp. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.82.

In related news, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $3,404,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 72,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,888.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 8,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $979,827.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s Corp.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally-relevant menu of quality food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

