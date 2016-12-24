Marc Holliday Sells 141,000 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Stock

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) CEO Marc Holliday sold 141,000 shares of SL Green Realty Corp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $15,314,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) opened at 105.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.18. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.22. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $120.63.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $1.65. SL Green Realty Corp. had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business earned $416.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. SL Green Realty Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. SL Green Realty Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. by 54.0% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. by 76.6% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. by 11.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. during the third quarter valued at $213,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SL Green Realty Corp. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty Corp. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their target price on SL Green Realty Corp. from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp upgraded SL Green Realty Corp. from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered SL Green Realty Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.94.

SL Green Realty Corp. Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust, with in-house capabilities in property management, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development and redevelopment, construction and leasing. The Company acquires, owns, repositions, manages and leases commercial office, retail and multifamily properties in the New York Metropolitan area.

