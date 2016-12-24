Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Position Decreased by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Mallinckrodt PLC were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 125.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) traded up 2.21% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,207 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.51. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $85.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average is $65.27.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.03. Mallinckrodt PLC had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $887.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC will post $7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $70.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Mallinckrodt public limited company (Mallinckrodt) is engaged in the specialty pharmaceuticals and nuclear imaging business. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes specialty pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products, and nuclear imaging agents. The Company’s segments include Specialty Brands, Specialty Generics and Nuclear Imaging.

