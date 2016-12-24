LSV Asset Management Maintains Position in Unit Corp. (UNT)

LSV Asset Management maintained its stake in shares of Unit Corp. (NYSE:UNT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,645 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.10% of Unit Corp. worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Unit Corp. by 10.1% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Unit Corp. by 20.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unit Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unit Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Unit Corp. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unit Corp. (NYSE:UNT) traded up 0.44% during trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. 359,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. Unit Corp. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $28.51. The stock’s market cap is $1.42 billion.

Unit Corp. (NYSE:UNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm earned $153.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.05 million. Unit Corp. had a negative net margin of 74.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Unit Corp.’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unit Corp. will post ($0.49) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unit Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KLR Group lowered shares of Unit Corp. from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Securities boosted their target price on shares of Unit Corp. from $21.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Unit Corp. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Unit Corp. Company Profile

Unit Corporation is an oil and natural gas contract drilling company. The Company has operations in the exploration and production and mid-stream areas. The Company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling and Mid-Stream. It is primarily engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties, the land contract drilling of natural gas and oil wells, and the buying, selling, gathering, processing and treating of natural gas.

