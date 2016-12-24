Lourd Capital LLC Sells 159 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

Lourd Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $927,982,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 186.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,435,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,434,000 after buying an additional 934,412 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $498,110,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $481,330,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 612.5% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 637,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,795,000 after buying an additional 547,904 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) traded down 0.17% during trading on Friday, reaching $789.91. 623,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $773.70 and a 200-day moving average of $760.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $663.06 and a 52 week high of $816.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.62 by $0.44. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post $34.44 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Lourd Capital LLC Sells 159 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/lourd-capital-llc-sells-159-shares-of-alphabet-inc-goog/1132117.html.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price objective (up from $900.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 24th. RBC Capital Markets set a $880.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $938.54.

In related news, insider Sergey Brin sold 33,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.77, for a total value of $26,397,611.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,198,805.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Page sold 66,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.90, for a total value of $53,324,533.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,529,733.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.