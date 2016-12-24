Shares of London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LON:LSE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,792 ($34.65).

LSE has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group Plc from GBX 3,050 ($37.86) to GBX 3,200 ($39.72) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.99) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group Plc in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.51) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group Plc in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LON:LSE) opened at 2844.00 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 9.90 billion. London Stock Exchange Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,083.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,960.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,778.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,740.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/london-stock-exchange-group-plc-lse-given-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-by-analysts/1131857.html.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc is engaged in infrastructure and capital markets businesses. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Post Trade Services CC&G and Monte Titol, Post Trade Services LCH Clearnet, Information Services, Technology Services and Other. Its business activities include Capital Formation, Risk and Balance Sheet Management and Intellectual Property.

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.