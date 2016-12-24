Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 488,340 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,652,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.4% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 780.3% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 18,800,322 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,060,533,000 after buying an additional 16,664,605 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,209,595 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,423,400,000 after buying an additional 5,115,232 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 51.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,514,773 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $570,576,000 after buying an additional 4,936,655 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $162,264,000. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34,061.1% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,998,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $117,890,000 after buying an additional 2,990,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) opened at 38.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $46.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average is $40.95.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Jefferies Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America Corp. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.90.

In other news, Chairman Miles D. White bought 121,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.45 per share, for a total transaction of $4,912,895.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,802,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,363,471.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser bought 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $599,051.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 129,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,117.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott) is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a line of healthcare products. The Company operates in four business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

