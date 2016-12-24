LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) CFO Daniel Richard Murphy Sells 2,236 Shares

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO Daniel Richard Murphy sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $17,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,026.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) opened at 7.45 on Friday. LivePerson Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $8.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. The stock’s market cap is $431.88 million.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson Inc. will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPSN. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $6.00 price target on LivePerson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark Co. upped their price target on LivePerson from $8.45 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in LivePerson by 50.4% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in LivePerson by 7.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in LivePerson by 5.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc (Liveperson) is a provider of mobile and online messaging technologies that power digital communication between brands and consumers. The Company’s segments include Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage its cloud-based LiveEngage’s intelligence engine.

