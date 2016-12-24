Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) Stake Increased by Sanders Morris Harris Inc.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ:KHC) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $737,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 47.2% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 554,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,021,000 after buying an additional 177,582 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,022,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, CrestPoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the second quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ:KHC) traded up 0.33% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,488,277 shares. Kraft Heinz Co. has a 52 week low of $68.18 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.79.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company earned $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co. will post $3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, October 31st. Vetr lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.44 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.03.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

