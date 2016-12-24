Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Stake Boosted by Ngam Advisors L.P.

Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its position in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Ngam Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.7% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.2% in the second quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 40,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) traded up 0.67% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.13. 8,700,604 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. The stock’s market capitalization is $47.17 billion. Kinder Morgan Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $23.36.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The business earned $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Kinder Morgan had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc. will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Vetr downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.44 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Fayez Sarofim acquired 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $14,987,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,142,387 shares in the company, valued at $623,938,505.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc (KMI) is an energy infrastructure company in North America. The Company segments include Natural Gas Pipelines, carbon dioxide (CO2), Terminals, Products Pipelines, Kinder Morgan Canada and Other. The Company’s Natural Gas Pipelines segment includes interstate and intrastate pipelines and its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals.

