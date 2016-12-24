Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 48.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,800 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 45.4% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 465.2% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $193,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) traded up 0.67% on Friday, reaching $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,700,604 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.78. The company’s market capitalization is $47.17 billion. Kinder Morgan Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $23.36.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. The business earned $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc. will post $0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial Inc. restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Vetr lowered Kinder Morgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.41 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Fayez Sarofim acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $14,987,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,142,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,938,505.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc (KMI) is an energy infrastructure company in North America. The Company segments include Natural Gas Pipelines, carbon dioxide (CO2), Terminals, Products Pipelines, Kinder Morgan Canada and Other. The Company’s Natural Gas Pipelines segment includes interstate and intrastate pipelines and its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals.

