Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE:KMB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.13.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark Corp. from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

In other Kimberly-Clark Corp. news, SVP Thomas J. Mielke sold 11,946 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $1,353,959.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,513.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.59 per share, for a total transaction of $227,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,418.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corp. by 15.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,546,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corp. by 4.1% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 141,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corp. by 6.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corp. by 7.2% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 40,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corp. by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after buying an additional 34,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE:KMB) opened at 114.82 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Corp. has a 12 month low of $111.30 and a 12 month high of $138.87. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.21.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark Corp. had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 648.51%. The business earned $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corp. will post $6.00 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Kimberly-Clark Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue and K-C Professional. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

