KBC Group NV Boosts Position in TopBuild Corp. (BLD)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 199.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TopBuild Corp. were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild Corp. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in TopBuild Corp. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in TopBuild Corp. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in TopBuild Corp. by 5.5% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in TopBuild Corp. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) traded up 0.11% during trading on Friday, hitting $36.02. 160,738 shares of the stock traded hands. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $39.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.57.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. TopBuild Corp. had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $453 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post $1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TopBuild Corp. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

About TopBuild Corp.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation products to the United States construction industry. The Company operates through two segments: Installation (TruTeam) and Distribution (Service Partners). The Company’s Installation segment principally includes the sales and installation of insulation and other building products.

