KBC Group NV Acquires 6,400 Shares of Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Corp. (NYSE:TRNO) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Terreno Realty Corp. were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Terreno Realty Corp. by 5.0% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Terreno Realty Corp. by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Terreno Realty Corp. by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Terreno Realty Corp. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 28,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty Corp. by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corp. (NYSE:TRNO) traded up 0.39% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.28. 136,289 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.90 and a beta of 0.70. Terreno Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $29.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Terreno Realty Corp.’s payout ratio is 347.83%.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty Corp. in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Securities raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty Corp. from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty Corp. in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.61.

Terreno Realty Corp. Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno) is a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate located in approximately six coastal United States markets, such as Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area, and Washington, DC/Baltimore.

