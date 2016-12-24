Karpas Strategies LLC Has $408,000 Position in PepsiCo Inc. (PEP)

Karpas Strategies LLC maintained its stake in PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE:PEP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $519,379,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $370,675,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $358,422,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,515,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,637,000 after buying an additional 2,290,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 29.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,834,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,010,000 after buying an additional 1,782,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE:PEP) traded down 0.25% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,303 shares. PepsiCo Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $110.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.41 and a 200-day moving average of $105.92. The stock has a market cap of $150.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.51.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo Inc. will post $4.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 66.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $124.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Vetr upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.11 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc is a food and beverage company. The Company, through its operations, bottlers, contract manufacturers and other third parties, is engaged in making, marketing, distributing and selling a range of beverages, foods and snacks, serving in over 200 countries and territories. The Company operates through six segments, namely, Frito-Lay North America (FLNA); Quaker Foods North America (QFNA); North America Beverages (NAB); Latin America, which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Latin America; Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

