JPMORGAN INCOME & CAPITAL TRUST PLC (JPI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80 on January 27th

JPMORGAN INCOME & CAPITAL TRUST PLC (LON:JPI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of JPMORGAN INCOME & CAPITAL TRUST PLC (LON:JPI) opened at 79.50 on Friday. JPMORGAN INCOME & CAPITAL TRUST PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 68.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 88.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.86.
