Jabil Circuit Inc. (JBL) Position Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Jabil Circuit Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jabil Circuit were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil Circuit by 148.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Jabil Circuit during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Calvert Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil Circuit during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Jabil Circuit during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Jabil Circuit by 71.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jabil Circuit Inc. (NYSE:JBL) traded up 0.17% on Friday, hitting $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 906,157 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90. Jabil Circuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Jabil Circuit had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Jabil Circuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Circuit Inc. will post $2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Jabil Circuit’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded Jabil Circuit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. B. Riley upgraded Jabil Circuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Jabil Circuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Jabil Circuit in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Jabil Circuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jabil Circuit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

In other Jabil Circuit news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $97,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William E. Peters sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 796,751 shares in the company, valued at $19,520,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Circuit Company Profile

Jabil Circuit, Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions. The Company provides electronic design, production and product management services to companies in the aerospace, automotive, computing, defense, digital home, energy, healthcare, industrial, instrumentation, lifestyles, mobility, mold, networking, packaging, peripherals, storage, telecommunications and wearable technology industries.

