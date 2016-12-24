Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,548,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $151,463,000 after buying an additional 52,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 581,708 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $56,903,000 after buying an additional 50,299 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 270,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,426,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.7% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,841,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $180,125,000 after buying an additional 192,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 304,720 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,808,000 after buying an additional 43,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) traded down 0.26% on Friday, reaching $105.15. 3,238,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $167.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Co. has a 1-year low of $86.25 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.55.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business earned $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Co. will post $5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from The Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.71. The Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 11th. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.65 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $90.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 19,871 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,967,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,425,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 925 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.61, for a total value of $96,764.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,184.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

