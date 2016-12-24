Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IART) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Societe Generale bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. during the second quarter worth $106,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. by 1,325.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. by 718.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. by 28.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IART) traded up 0.67% on Friday, hitting $85.91. The company had a trading volume of 398,314 shares. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $88.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.95 and a 200-day moving average of $81.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 0.75. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, January 3rd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 22nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, December 21st.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm earned $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. will post $3.51 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/integra-lifesciences-holdings-corp-iart-shares-sold-by-pnc-financial-services-group-inc/1132033.html.

A number of brokerages have commented on IART. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $46.50 price objective on Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. from $45.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 24,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,955.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,899.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on the development, manufacturing and marketing of surgical implants and medical instruments. Its products are used in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics and general surgery. Its segments include Specialty Surgical Solutions, which offers products, including specialty surgical instrumentation for a range of specialties.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.