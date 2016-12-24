Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) Position Cut by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors decreased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IART) by 16.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,129 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.49% of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. worth $15,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IART. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. during the second quarter worth $402,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. during the second quarter worth about $10,359,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 134,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. RS Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. during the second quarter worth about $56,604,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. by 20.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IART) opened at 85.91 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $88.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average of $81.70. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, January 3rd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 22nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, December 21st.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.30 million. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. will post $3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/integra-lifesciences-holdings-corp-iart-position-cut-by-nationwide-fund-advisors/1131927.html.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $46.50 price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. from $45.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

In other Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 24,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $1,908,955.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,899.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on the development, manufacturing and marketing of surgical implants and medical instruments. Its products are used in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics and general surgery. Its segments include Specialty Surgical Solutions, which offers products, including specialty surgical instrumentation for a range of specialties.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.