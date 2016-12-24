Insider Selling: WebMD Health Corp. (WBMD) Chairman Sells $787,655.00 in Stock

WebMD Health Corp. (NASDAQ:WBMD) Chairman Martin J. Wygod sold 14,321 shares of WebMD Health Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $787,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 134,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,405,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

WebMD Health Corp. (NASDAQ:WBMD) opened at 49.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average is $54.53. WebMD Health Corp. has a one year low of $45.46 and a one year high of $67.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.37.

WebMD Health Corp. (NASDAQ:WBMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. WebMD Health Corp. had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WebMD Health Corp. will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WebMD Health Corp. by 65,992.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,147,000 after buying an additional 886,934 shares in the last quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in WebMD Health Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $40,334,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WebMD Health Corp. by 91.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,437,000 after buying an additional 578,920 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in WebMD Health Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $22,560,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WebMD Health Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $18,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBMD shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of WebMD Health Corp. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WebMD Health Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WebMD Health Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WebMD Health Corp. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Pacific Crest reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of WebMD Health Corp. in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WebMD Health Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

About WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD Health Corp. is a provider of health information services. The Company provides its services to consumers, physicians and other healthcare professionals, employers and health plans through its public and private online portals, mobile platforms and health-focused publications. The WebMD Health Network includes: www.WebMD.com, its primary public portal for consumers and related mobile-optimized sites and mobile apps; www.Medscape.com, its primary public portal for physicians and other healthcare professionals and related mobile services; and other sites through which, the Company provides its branded health and wellness content, tools and services.

