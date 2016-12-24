Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Insider Sells $49,824.44 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) insider Peter Fante sold 1,426 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $49,824.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,343.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) opened at 35.25 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78. The stock’s market cap is $2.21 billion.

WARNING: This article was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/insider-selling-verint-systems-inc-vrnt-insider-sells-49824-44-in-stock/1131897.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solaris Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 1,012.5% in the third quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 133.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 34.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc offers Actionable Intelligence solutions. The Company’s Actionable Intelligence solutions address Customer Engagement Optimization, Security Intelligence, and Fraud, Risk and Compliance. It offers services, such as strategic consulting, implementation services, training, maintenance and round the clock support, as well as a range of deployment models.

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.