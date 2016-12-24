Insider Selling: Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) Director Sells $1,211,325.00 in Stock

Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Director John Redmond sold 7,500 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,211,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,883.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN) opened at 162.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.07. Vail Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.87 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.73 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts Inc. will post $5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $617,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,391,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,111,000 after buying an additional 89,241 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 219.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after buying an additional 49,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co. upgraded Vail Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. MKM Partners set a $180.00 target price on Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $153.00 target price on Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.12.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate. The Company’s Mountain segment operates around 10 mountain resort properties and two urban ski areas, as well as ancillary services, primarily including, ski school, dining and retail/rental operations.

