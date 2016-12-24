Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) Insider Sells $12,938,187.15 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) insider Walter W. Bettinger sold 320,649 shares of The Charles Schwab Corp. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $12,938,187.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 564,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,769,827.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) opened at 40.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.75. The Charles Schwab Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $40.42.

The Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab Corp. had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business earned $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corp. will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The Charles Schwab Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Waldron LP raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Waldron LP now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corp. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab Corp. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America Corp. raised shares of The Charles Schwab Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.51 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab Corp. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab Corp. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

The Charles Schwab Corp. Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation is a savings and loan holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services. The Company provides financial services to individuals and institutional clients through two segments: Investor Services and Advisor Services.

