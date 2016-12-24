Insider Selling: OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) Insider Sells $267,012.86 in Stock

OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 3,538 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $267,012.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,906.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) opened at 75.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.57. OSI Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $91.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.76 and a beta of 0.81.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $220.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.54 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 1.88%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems Inc. will post $2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Drexel Hamilton started coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK raised its position in OSI Systems by 81.2% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after buying an additional 138,060 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in OSI Systems by 57.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 28,590 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 327,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,385,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in OSI Systems by 13.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in OSI Systems by 97.4% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The Company sells its products and provides related services in diversified markets, including homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace.

