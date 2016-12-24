Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 480.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.6% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) traded up 0.81% on Friday, hitting $147.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,169,741 shares. The stock has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.39 and its 200 day moving average is $159.19. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $133.64 and a one year high of $176.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.23. The firm earned $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post $11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price objective on Amgen from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Gabelli started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vetr upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $188.11 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.31.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. The Company’s business segment is human therapeutics. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

