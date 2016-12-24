IMS Health Holdings Inc (IMS) Position Held by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG maintained its stake in shares of IMS Health Holdings Inc (NYSE:IMS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,663 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in IMS Health Holdings were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMS. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMS Health Holdings by 17.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of IMS Health Holdings by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of IMS Health Holdings by 7,073.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 202,018 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMS Health Holdings by 11.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of IMS Health Holdings by 14.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMS Health Holdings Inc (NYSE:IMS) remained flat at $31.34 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. IMS Health Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $31.34.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMS shares. TheStreet cut IMS Health Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMS Health Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMS Health Holdings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

IMS Health Holdings Company Profile

IMS Health Holdings, Inc (IMS) is an information and technology services company that provides solutions to its clients in the healthcare industry. The Company has its presence in over 100 countries. The Company’s data set contains over 10 petabytes of data and over 500 million patient records. It serves healthcare organizations and life science companies, including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, consumer health and medical device manufacturers, as well as distributors, providers, payers, government agencies, policymakers, researchers and the financial community.

