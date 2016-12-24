HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in HSBC Holdings PLC (NYSE:HSBC) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HSBC Holdings PLC were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings PLC by 200.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings PLC by 417.0% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings PLC by 75.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings PLC during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings PLC during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSBC Holdings PLC (NYSE:HSBC) traded down 1.17% during trading on Friday, hitting $39.87. 1,477,661 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.08. HSBC Holdings PLC has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $43.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC Holdings PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSBC shares. HSBC cut shares of HSBC Holdings PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC Holdings PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings PLC in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Investec reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings PLC in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of HSBC Holdings PLC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSBC Holdings PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.16.

About HSBC Holdings PLC

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through approximately four businesses, such as Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB).

