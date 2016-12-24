Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Acquires 641 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble Co. makes up 2.4% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Co. were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. by 7.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 58,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. by 69.1% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) traded up 0.58% on Friday, reaching $84.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,284,195 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $227.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.59. Procter & Gamble Co. has a 1-year low of $74.46 and a 1-year high of $90.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.72.

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble Co. had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Procter & Gamble Co.’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co. will post $3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Johnson Rice upgraded Procter & Gamble Co. from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Vetr lowered Procter & Gamble Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.54 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, upgraded Procter & Gamble Co. from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.

In related news, insider Juan Fernando Posada sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $313,339.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Price Matthew sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $267,738.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,197.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co. Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

