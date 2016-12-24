Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Research analysts at FIG Partners issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/home-bancorp-inc-hbcp-forecasted-to-earn-q1-2018-earnings-of-0-61-per-share/1131995.html.

Shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) traded up 0.38% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,501 shares. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 19.90%.

In related news, EVP Darren E. Guidry sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $399,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Bordelon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $350,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Bancorp by 38.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancorp by 38.9% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Home Bank, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank conducts business through approximately 30 banking offices in the Greater Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Greater New Orleans and Northshore (of Lake Pontchartrain) regions of south Louisiana and the Natchez and Vicksburg regions of west Mississippi.

