HNI Corp. (HNI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in HNI Corp. (NYSE:HNI) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,944 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HNI Corp. were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of HNI Corp. by 850.3% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 321,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after buying an additional 287,841 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HNI Corp. by 846.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after buying an additional 226,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HNI Corp. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,410,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,568,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HNI Corp. during the second quarter valued at $7,390,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI Corp. during the second quarter valued at $5,268,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HNI Corp. (NYSE:HNI) traded up 1.11% during trading on Friday, hitting $55.58. 119,086 shares of the stock traded hands. HNI Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $56.96. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average of $48.49.

HNI Corp. (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company earned $584.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.70 million. HNI Corp. had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HNI Corp. will post $2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. HNI Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.81%.

HNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HNI Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of HNI Corp. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. cut shares of HNI Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

HNI Corp. Company Profile

HNI Corporation is a provider of office furniture and hearth products. The Company manufactures and markets gas and wood burning fireplaces. It operates through two segments: office furniture and hearth products. Its office furniture segment manufactures and markets a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which includes storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions, and panel systems and other related products.

