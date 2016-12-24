Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hill International in a report issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst T. Afzal forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. The firm earned $148 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.37 million. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Hill International Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (HIL)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/hill-international-inc-forecasted-to-earn-fy2018-earnings-of-0-48-per-share-hil/1132017.html.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HIL. TheStreet cut shares of Hill International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hill International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL) traded up 6.10% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.35. 324,629 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $225.19 million. Hill International has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hill International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,119,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after buying an additional 26,225 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in shares of Hill International by 339.6% in the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 598,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 462,294 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hill International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hill International by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 906,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 67,535 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hill International during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Hill International Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (HIL)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/hill-international-inc-forecasted-to-earn-fy2018-earnings-of-0-48-per-share-hil/1132017.html.

In other Hill International news, major shareholder Irvin E. Richter sold 10,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $39,817.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,708,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,655,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Irvin E. Richter sold 15,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $61,908.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,653,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,010,229.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc (Hill) is a professional services firm. The Company provides program management, project management, construction management, construction claims and other consulting services primarily to the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets. The Company operates in two segments: Project Management Group and Construction Claims Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.