Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) Stake Maintained by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp maintained its position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Herbalife by 988.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,644,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,235,000 after buying an additional 1,493,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Herbalife by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,044,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,792,000 after buying an additional 688,272 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Herbalife by 419.1% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 402,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL raised its position in Herbalife by 5,893.1% in the third quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 277,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after buying an additional 272,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Herbalife by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 570,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,413,000 after buying an additional 184,808 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) traded up 0.49% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.24. 521,832 shares of the stock were exchanged. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1-year low of $42.26 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $59.27.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. Herbalife had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 1,018.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post $4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) Stake Maintained by M&T Bank Corp” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/herbalife-ltd-hlf-stake-maintained-by-mt-bank-corp/1132167.html.

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Herbalife in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,056,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $58,136,598.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,832,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,232,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. is a global nutrition company. The Company develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, as well as personal care products. The Company’s segments include North America; Mexico; South & Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and China.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.