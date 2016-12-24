HealthSouth Corp. (HLS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on January 17th

HealthSouth Corp. (NYSE:HLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

HealthSouth Corp. (NYSE:HLS) opened at 42.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.89. HealthSouth Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $43.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.62.

HealthSouth Corp. (NYSE:HLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business earned $926.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.60 million. HealthSouth Corp. had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthSouth Corp. will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLS shares. Wells Fargo & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HealthSouth Corp. in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of HealthSouth Corp. from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthSouth Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of HealthSouth Corp. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of HealthSouth Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HealthSouth Corp. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

In related news, COO Mark J. Tarr acquired 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,316.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 238,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,988.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp acquired 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $252,453.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 104,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,492.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management AG increased its stake in shares of HealthSouth Corp. by 382.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 716,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,822,000 after buying an additional 567,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HealthSouth Corp. by 45.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,929,000 after buying an additional 123,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HealthSouth Corp. by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 333,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HealthSouth Corp. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 311,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its stake in HealthSouth Corp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 259,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

HealthSouth Corp. Company Profile

HealthSouth Corporation (HealthSouth) is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in over 30 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. The Company’s segments include inpatient rehabilitation, and home health and hospice.

