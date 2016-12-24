Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (hta) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:hta) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) opened at 28.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 97.96 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $34.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $118.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post $0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren D. Fix acquired 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $99,569.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,050.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 316,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 61.7% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 326,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 124,461 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (HTA) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through investing in healthcare real estate assets segment. The primary objective is to generate stockholder value through consistent and growing dividends and appreciation of real estate value.

