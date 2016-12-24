Guess Inc. (GES) Stake Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Guess Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Guess were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Guess by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Guess by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guess during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Guess by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in Guess during the second quarter valued at $188,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Guess Inc. (NYSE:GES) traded down 1.57% during trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. 958,775 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.64. Guess Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $22.84.

Guess (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Guess had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $536.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guess Inc. will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Guess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Guess in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Guess in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Guess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Guess from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Guess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

In other Guess news, Director Kay Isaacson-Leibowitz sold 13,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $179,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,492.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amigo Victor Herrero purchased 2,177 shares of Guess stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $32,371.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,977,033.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Guess

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company operates through five segments: Americas Retail, which includes its retail and e-commerce operations in North and Central America and its retail operations in South America; Europe, which includes its wholesale, retail and e-commerce operations in Europe and the Middle East; Asia, which includes its retail, e-commerce and wholesale operations in Asia; Americas Wholesale, which includes its wholesale operations in the Americas, and Licensing, which includes licensing operations of the Company across the world.

