Guess Inc. (GES) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Guess Inc. (NYSE:GES) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.35.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Guess from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Guess in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group set a $15.00 price target on Guess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wunderlich reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Guess in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of Guess (NYSE:GES) opened at 11.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74. Guess has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Guess (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $536.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.37 million. Guess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Guess will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Guess’s payout ratio is currently 118.42%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Guess Inc. (GES) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/guess-inc-ges-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-analysts/1131859.html.

In other news, CEO Amigo Victor Herrero bought 2,177 shares of Guess stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $32,371.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,977,033.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay Isaacson-Leibowitz sold 13,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $179,673.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,492.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Guess by 30.0% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 334,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 77,313 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess by 24.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Guess by 10.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Guess by 0.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guess during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company operates through five segments: Americas Retail, which includes its retail and e-commerce operations in North and Central America and its retail operations in South America; Europe, which includes its wholesale, retail and e-commerce operations in Europe and the Middle East; Asia, which includes its retail, e-commerce and wholesale operations in Asia; Americas Wholesale, which includes its wholesale operations in the Americas, and Licensing, which includes licensing operations of the Company across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Guess Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.