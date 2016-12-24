Greenhill & Co. (GHL) Stake Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Greenhill & Co. (NYSE:GHL) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.35% of Greenhill & Co. worth $23,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,307,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co. by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,069,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,213,000 after buying an additional 36,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co. by 54.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after buying an additional 291,036 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co. by 22.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 707,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co. (NYSE:GHL) opened at 29.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61. Greenhill & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Greenhill & Co. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm earned $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.09 million. Greenhill & Co. had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Greenhill & Co. will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Greenhill & Co.’s payout ratio is 126.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America Corp. assumed coverage on Greenhill & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $15.00 price target on Greenhill & Co. and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Greenhill & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

About Greenhill & Co.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an investment bank. The Company provides financial and advisory services on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, capital raising and other transactions to a diverse client base, including corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments.

