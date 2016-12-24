Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Holds Position in Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can continued to hold its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,761 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Exact Sciences Corp. were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corp. by 127.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corp. by 77.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corp. by 48.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corp. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:EXAS) traded up 5.90% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020,400 shares. The company’s market cap is $1.54 billion. Exact Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $22.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07.

Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. Exact Sciences Corp. had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 216.45%. The firm earned $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Corp. will post ($1.71) EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. Craig Hallum set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences Corp. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark Co. raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences Corp. from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

In other news, Director David Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $138,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,485.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin T. Conroy sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $10,476,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,340,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,397,395.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. The Company’s product pipeline includes Lung Cancer Nodules, Pancreatic Cancer Screening, Esophageal Cancer Screening, Lung Cancer Pipeline, Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline and Esophageal Cancer Pipeline.

