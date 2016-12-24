Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $191,000 Position in Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can continued to hold its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $4,489,000. Hershey Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 12.8% in the third quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 66,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 30,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 129.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $211,000.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) traded up 6.33% on Friday, hitting $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 380,188 shares. Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.83 billion.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics Inc. will post ($4.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAGE. Canaccord Genuity set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CFO Kimi Iguchi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $207,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,008.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate, SAGE-547 is an intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone, a neurosteroid that acts as a synaptic and extrasynaptic modulator of the GABAA receptor.

