Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Continues to Hold Position in Media General Inc. (MEG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can held its stake in Media General Inc. (NYSE:MEG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Media General were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Media General by 114.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Media General during the second quarter worth $198,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Media General by 15.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Media General by 23.0% in the second quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Media General by 23.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Media General Inc. (NYSE:MEG) traded up 0.70% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 649,311 shares. The stock’s market cap is $2.43 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. Media General Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $19.28.

Media General (NYSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $377 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.62 million. Media General had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Media General Inc. will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Continues to Hold Position in Media General Inc. (MEG)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-continues-to-hold-position-in-media-general-inc-meg/1132217.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Media General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 794,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $14,575,203.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah A. Mcdermott sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $85,218.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Media General Company Profile

Media General, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company. The Company provides news, information and entertainment in markets across the United States. The Company operates or services 71 network-affiliated broadcast television stations in 48 markets along with the digital media business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Media General Inc. (NYSE:MEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Media General Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Media General Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.