Great Plains Energy Inc. (GXP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Great Plains Energy Inc. (NYSE:GXP) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Great Plains Energy were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Great Plains Energy during the second quarter valued at $5,076,000. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Plains Energy during the second quarter valued at $12,162,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Great Plains Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Great Plains Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Great Plains Energy during the second quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Plains Energy Inc. (NYSE:GXP) traded down 0.25% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.55. 1,052,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Great Plains Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Great Plains Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Great Plains Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded shares of Great Plains Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Great Plains Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. SunTrust Banks Inc. boosted their price objective on shares of Great Plains Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Great Plains Energy in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Plains Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

Great Plains Energy Company Profile

Great Plains Energy Incorporated is a public utility holding company. The Company operates through electric utility segment. The Company does not own or operate any assets other than the stock of its subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries with operations include Kansas City Power & Light Company (KCP&L) and KCP&L Greater Missouri Operations Company (GMO).

