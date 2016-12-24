Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Shares Bought by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,617,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,220,410,000 after buying an additional 1,023,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 24,369,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,032,886,000 after buying an additional 612,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 28.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,318,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,277,907,000 after buying an additional 3,380,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,346,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,383,000 after buying an additional 1,942,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 45.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,460,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,774,000 after buying an additional 2,640,284 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) traded up 0.46% during trading on Friday, reaching $73.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,307,649 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average of $78.66. Gilead Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $103.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The firm earned $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 100.57% and a net margin of 47.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences Inc. will post $11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Cos. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.19.

In other news, insider John C. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,763,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,231,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,829,982.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Madigan sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $7,860,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,761 shares in the company, valued at $9,115,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s principal areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), liver diseases, such as chronic hepatitis C virus infection and chronic hepatitis B virus infection, cardiovascular, hematology/oncology and inflammation/respiratory.

