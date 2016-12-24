General Motors Co. (GM) Receives $34.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.90.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Vetr upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.86 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America Corp. lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.69 to $31.60 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) opened at 35.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.28. General Motors had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $42.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post $6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 17.41%.

In other news, President Daniel Ammann sold 10,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 153,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 59,369 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 389,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,362,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 73.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,724,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $150,090,000 after buying an additional 1,998,770 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 492,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 41,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,927,707 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $82,854,000 after buying an additional 228,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and GM Financial.

